Cypress Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $283.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.