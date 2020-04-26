Cypress Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 76,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $266.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $171.04 and a one year high of $344.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

