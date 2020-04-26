Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.20 and a 200 day moving average of $225.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.