Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 130,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 194,367 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 84,149 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 108,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.