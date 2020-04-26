Cypress Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average is $220.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

