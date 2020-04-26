Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.79.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

