Cypress Capital Management LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $33,000.

WTRG opened at $43.68 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

