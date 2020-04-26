Cypress Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,681 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,803.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,970,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,306,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,298,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $91.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.