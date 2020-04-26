Cypress Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,397 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

