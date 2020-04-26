Cypress Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

D stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

