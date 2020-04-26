D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 25%

Shares of D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 374,536 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 271,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D-Box Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Box Technologies Company Profile (TSE:DBO)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated either within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

