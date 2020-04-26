DA Davidson Weighs in on Inphi Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Inphi in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inphi’s FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inphi from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. Inphi has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Inphi by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inphi by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $882,263.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $686,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,568.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $7,606,634 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

