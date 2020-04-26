Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Danaher were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $165.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

