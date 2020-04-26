Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.03.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David C. George purchased 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $249,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 22.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 154,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

