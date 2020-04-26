Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.03.

NYSE DRI opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas acquired 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 154,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

