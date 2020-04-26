Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.39.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average is $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

