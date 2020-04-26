Davis R M Inc. Buys 222 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

