Davis R M Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.