Davis R M Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $282.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.68 and a 200-day moving average of $343.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

