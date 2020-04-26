Davis R M Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 156.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

