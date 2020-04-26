Davis R M Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of GE opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.