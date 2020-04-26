Davis R M Inc. Has $706,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

ITW stock opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.