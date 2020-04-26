Davis R M Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 158,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $104.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $142.27.

