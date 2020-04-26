Davis R M Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27,368.7% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,648,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,106 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

