Davis R M Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $175.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.