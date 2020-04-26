Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42.

