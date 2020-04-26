Davis R M Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

