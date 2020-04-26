Davis R M Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

