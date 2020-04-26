Davis R M Inc. Trims Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

Shares of APD stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

