Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,742 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $113,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

