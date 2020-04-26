Dean General Buys 1,000 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Dean General purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.39 per share, with a total value of $40,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,234.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

THS opened at $50.11 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

