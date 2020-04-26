Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 39,300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

