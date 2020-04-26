Deutsche Bank Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €26.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.69 ($27.55).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €22.63 ($26.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.01 and its 200-day moving average is €22.48. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

