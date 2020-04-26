Deutsche Bank Reiterates €1.70 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Deutsche Bank set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.50 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.00 ($2.33).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

