Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€2.98” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Deutsche Bank set a €2.98 ($3.47) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.08 ($3.59).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

