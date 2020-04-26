Diamant Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.