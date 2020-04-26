Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,250 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

