Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Gap Up to $0.83

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.83. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 7,353,272 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $3.50 to $0.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $114.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

