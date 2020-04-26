Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.54 and last traded at $68.42, 1,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54.

Get Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 9.29% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TYD)

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.