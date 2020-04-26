Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dmc Global were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,288,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,924,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $24.85 on Friday. Dmc Global Inc has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $380.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other Dmc Global news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

