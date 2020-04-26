Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.44

Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.44 and last traded at $104.11, with a volume of 2280810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $177,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

