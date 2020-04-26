Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

D stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.