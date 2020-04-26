Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

D stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

