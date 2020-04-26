Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

