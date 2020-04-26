Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,120 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,543,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $190,419,000 after acquiring an additional 598,021 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

