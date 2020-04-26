Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 79,877 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,877 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

