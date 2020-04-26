EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) vs. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (NYSE:BKGFY) Critical Review

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) and BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAGLE POINT CR/COM 0 0 3 0 3.00 BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

EAGLE POINT CR/COM presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.16%. Given EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EAGLE POINT CR/COM is more favorable than BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAGLE POINT CR/COM $66.44 million 2.19 -$8.69 million $1.34 4.59 BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR $3.86 billion 1.63 $818.32 million $6.13 8.81

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EAGLE POINT CR/COM. EAGLE POINT CR/COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAGLE POINT CR/COM -13.08% N/A N/A BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 35.8%. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays out 164.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EAGLE POINT CR/COM beats BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

