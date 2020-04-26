Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EV. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

