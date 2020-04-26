Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Trading Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.93, approximately 29,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 25,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $172,937.73. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $250,115.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 298,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 122,744 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EFF)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

