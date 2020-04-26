Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, approximately 288,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 585,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Get Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 573.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

About Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.